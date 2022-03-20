South Dakota women shock Baylor, win 61-47

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Hannah Sjerven scored 16 points and Chloe Lamb had 15 as 10th-seeded South Dakota beat Baylor 61-47. The Coyotes became the eighth double-digit seed to win on the opening weekend of the women’s NCAA Tournament, tying a record. The 29-5 Coyotes scored the game’s first 11 points and led throughout against 12-time Big 12 regular-season champion Bears. Baylor had won 17 consecutive NCAA tourney games played on their home court since 2011. The Bears had been to 12 consecutive Sweet 16s. Queen Egbo had 13 points while two-time AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith matched her season low with 10 points for the Bears, who finished 28-7.