Raptors win 6th straight road game. top 76ers 93-88

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Precious Achiuwa scored 21 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 93-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Chris Boucher had 12 points and 14 rebounds to help the Raptors extend their road-win streak to six. Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds. He shot only 6 of 20 overall from the floor and missed all three 3-pointers. Tyrese Maxey scored 19 points and Harden had 17. The Raptors outscored the Sixers 30-17 in the second quarter to erase a 16-point deficit.