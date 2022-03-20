Pippen scores 32 as Vanderbilt beats Dayton 70-68 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 32 points, Liam Robbins made several plays down the stretch — including a blocked shot with 0.4 seconds left — to help Vanderbilt beat No. 1 seed Dayton 70-68 in overtime in the second round of the NIT. The fourth-seeded Commodores play No. 2 seed Xavier in the quarterfinals. Robbins, who missed practice this week due to an ankle injury, checked in with 1:49 to go in overtime and had two offensive rebounds — the second of which led to a putback that gave the Commodores a 70-68 lead with 39 seconds to go — before bottle-capping a potential winning shot Elvis in the closing seconds.