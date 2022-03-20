Leclerc wins Bahrain GP as Verstappen retires near the end

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s title defense turned into a nightmare when the Red Bull star retired near the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix and Ferrari clinched a 1-2 with Charles Leclerc winning ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took an unexpected third place after Sergio Perez’s Red Bull also retired with the finish line in sight as the race finished under a yellow flag. Hamilton had been lagging way behind in fifth when late drama on Lap 46 changed the race with the back of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri car catching fire as he parked it at the side of the track. After the safety car period ended Verstappen’s problems began.