Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:31 pm

Duplantis extends own pole vault world record in Belgrade

KEYT

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record with a clearance of 6.20 meters — or 20 feet, 4 inches — at the world indoor championships. The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt Sunday. He had already secured his first world title at 6.05 or 19-10 1/4. Also, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a mark of 15.74 or 51-7 3/4.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content