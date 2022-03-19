Virginia wins NCAA women’s swimming and diving title

ATLANTA (AP) — Virginia’s Kate Douglass set another American record Saturday night at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships and the Cavaliers won their second consecutive national title at the McAuley Aquatic Center. Virginia, which broke five American records and won 11 of 18 events at the four-day championships, finished with 551.5 points. Texas was second with 406 and Stanford third at 399.5. Douglass, who won the 50-yard freestyle Thursday and 100 butterfly Friday, finished the 200 breaststroke in 2 minutes 2.19 seconds — her third American record in three events at the championships. Alex Walsh, who won the 200 individual medley Thursday, took home titles in the 400 individual medley in a pool-record 3:57.2 and the 200 butterfly in a Virginia-record 1:50.79.