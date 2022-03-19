Tour rookie Riley rolls to a 62 and 2-shot lead in Tampa

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Davis Riley played before the biggest crowd at the Valspar Championship and delivered his best performance. He had nine birdies for a 62 and turned a five-shot deficit into a two-shot lead at Innisbrook. He leads by two shots over Matthew NeSmith. The big crowd wasn’t there to see Riley. He was playing with a good friend and fellow Alabama alum Justin Thomas. Thomas did his part with a 66 and was three shots behind. Also three back was defending champion Sam Burns. For Riley and NeSmith, winning on Sunday would come with an invitation to the Masters.