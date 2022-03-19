Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1. Thompson was last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson. He picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson beat red-hot Florida on Friday and has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Evgenii Dadonov, Chandler Stephenson, Mattias Janmark, Alex Pietrangelo and Michael Amadio scored for the Golden Knights. Phillip Danault scored for Los Angeles and Cal Petersen made 19 saves.