Rangers sign 3-time All-Star INF Carpenter to minor deal

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The 36-year-old Carpenter was a three-time All-Star while playing his first 11 major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He will have a $2 million base salary while in the majors if added to the 40-man roster. The Cardinals paid a $2 million buyout instead of exercising its $18.5 million club option after last season. He hit .169 in with three homers and 21 RBIs in 130 games, after a .186 average with four homers and 24 RBIs over 50 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.