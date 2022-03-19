Panthers bring back starting CB Jackson with 3-year contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have brought back their starting cornerback as they agreed to terms with Donte Jackson on a new three-year contract. Jackson was an unrestricted free agent. The 26-year-old Jackson gives the Panthers a solid nucleus at cornerback and will play alongside Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson, both former top-10 draft picks. Jackson was in the midst of the best season of his four-year career with the Panthers with 61 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 2021 before missing the final five games with a groin injury.