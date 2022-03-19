One $hining Moment: Players can cash in on NCAA success

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — This March Madness, players can monetize their one shining moments. The NCAA lifted its ban last summer on athletes earning money off their name, image and likeness. Since then all kinds of business opportunities have sprung up from modest online endorsement deals to national sponsorship campaigns. March Madness is a chance for new stars to emerge, such as New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen. By Friday night, there were T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts available for purchase online with a graphic of Allen, the words “BYE BYE” and the score and date of the Aggies’ first NCAA Tournament victory since 1993. And Allen was getting a cut of the sales.