NCAA East preview: Beard, Painter meet again in March

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Texas’ Chris Beard has beaten Matt Painter’s Purdue teams twice in the NCAA Tournament. Both times, Bead had the worse-seeded squad. He will try to do it again Sunday when the sixth-seeded Longhorns face the third-seeded Boilermakers in the second round of the East Region. Beard was coaching Little Rock when the 12th-seeded Trojans won a 2016 first-round game 85-83 in double overtime over a fifth-seeded Purdue team. Beard was at Texas Tech in 2018 when the third-seeded Red Raiders won a regional semifinal 78-65 over second-seeded Purdue.