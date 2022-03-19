Miles’ triple-double leads Notre Dame women past UMass 89-78

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Olivia Miles had a triple-double help No. 5 seed Notre Dame to an 89-78 win over No. 12 seed Massachusetts in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Miles had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the 18th triple-double in an NCAA Women’s Tournament game and the 10th in school history. Maddy Westbeld scored 19 points and Maya Dodson and Dara Mabrey each added 18 for the Fighting Irish. Sam Breen matched her career high with 31 points for UMass.