Former Arizona coach Sean Miller returning to Xavier

CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Arizona coach Sean Miller returned to Xavier on Saturday, less than a year after the Wildcats fired him amid an ongoing NCAA investigation that’s stretched nearly five years. Miller replaces Travis Steele, his former assistant who was fired Wednesday after four seasons. Miller went 120-47 at Xavier from 2004-09, leading the Musketeers to four NCAA Tournaments before being hired at Arizona. He had success in the desert, leading the Wildcats to five Pac-12 regular-season titles, but was embroiled in the investigation his final three years.