Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:32 pm

AP source: Rasul Douglas agrees on deal to stay with Packers

KEYT

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

Cornerback Rasul Douglas is staying in Green Bay after a breakthrough season with the Packers last year. A person familiar with the situation says Douglas and the Packers have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $21 that could get up to $25.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. NFL Network first reported that Douglas had agreed to stay with the Packers. ESPN reported the terms. The Packers signed Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in early October and watched him develop into a big-play performer.  

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content