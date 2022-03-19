All-purpose star Cordarrelle Patterson re-signs with Falcons

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons addressed one of their biggest offseason priorities by agreeing to terms on a new contract with all-purpose standout Cordarrelle Patterson. The 31-year-old Patterson confirmed the deal on his Twitter account, saying money was not his primary concern. ESPN reports that Patterson agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal. The re-signing of Patterson was a bit of good news for the Falcons after their pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson ended with him choosing a trade to the Cleveland Browns. Patterson was a surprising offensive star for the Falcons, lining up at running back, receiver and kickoff returner.