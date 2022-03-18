Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:04 am

Vikings redo Adam Thielen’s deal for salary cap relief

KEYT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has restructured his contract to give the team salary cap relief. His agency announced a new deal that gives him $18 million guaranteed. Thielen’s previous contract was carrying a cap hit for 2022 of more than $16.8 million that the Vikings can now reduce by lowering his base salary and spreading out his new signing bonus money. The 31-year-old two-time Pro Bowl pick missed four games with an ankle injury in 2021 and had 726 yards and 10 touchdowns.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content