Utah women use 3-point barrage to beat Arkansas 92-69

By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kennady McQueen scored 20 points and Utah unloaded a barrage of 3-pointers to bolt to a big early lead and coast to a 92-69 win over Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The seventh-seeded Utes built a 20-point lead in the first half. They squelched an Arkansas rally in the fourth with another a late burst of 3-pointers after the No. 10-seed Razorbacks got within 12. The Pac-12’s highest scoring team this season made 15 from long range. Gianna Kneepkens added 16 points for Utah. Amber Ramirez led Arkansas with 24 points.

