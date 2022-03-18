Socceroos coach Graham Arnold tests positive for COVID-19

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia head coach Graham Arnold has tested positive for COVID-19 as he was preparing to join the Socceroos camp for two must-win World Cup qualifying matches over the next two weeks. Football Australia says Arnold returned the positive result after following national team protocols and undergoing a test on Thursday ahead of his planned arrival into camp. Football Australia was also attempting to contact media who attended Thursday’s squad announcement in Sydney to advise them of the positive case. Australia plays Japan in Sydney on March 24 and Saudi Arabia away on March 29.