Penn State widens lead in NCAA wrestling championships

DETROIT (AP) — Penn State advanced six wrestlers to the semifinals of the NCAA championships and opened a double-digit lead over Michigan in the team race. The Nittany Lions had 73 points after the quarterfinals. Michigan had 62.5 and Arizona State 53. Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis stayed on track to become a three-time individual champion with a win over Iowa’s Max Murrin at 149 pounds. Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson, the defending champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist, trailed for the first time this season after Northwestern’s Lucas Davison scored an early takedown but he came back to earn a 10-5 decision.