Part of Ukraine-US ticket revenue in BJK Cup to relief fund

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A portion of ticket revenue from the Billie Jean King Cup matches between Ukraine and the United States will go to a relief fund to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday it will donate 10% of ticket revenue. The best-of-five-match series will be held April 15-16 on an indoor hard court in Asheville, North Carolina. The winning country will advance to the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The U.S. roster includes 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and Jessica Pegula. Ukraine is led by Elina Svitolina.

