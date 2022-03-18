Ovechkin ties game, scores in shootout as Caps top ‘Canes

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin tied the game late in the third period and scored the winner in a shootout as the Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3. Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson also scored in regulation for Washington, which has an eight-game point streak. Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves before denying all three Carolina tries in the tiebreaker. Ovechkin was the last Washington shooter and put the puck past goalie Antti Raanta. Rookie center Seth Jarvis scored twice for his first multigoal game and Vincent Trocheck had the other goal for the Hurricanes, who have lost three in a row. Raanta stopped 37 shots. The Hurricanes extended their home point streak to 14 games, one shy of the franchise record.