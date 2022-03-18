Louisville extends coach Jeff Walz through 2028-29 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season. Walz thanked athletic department and school officials for recognizing his program’s success with the extension. The 15-year coach, 410-112 at the school with three women’s Final Four appearances and four Atlantic Coast Conference regular season titles, said in a release that he was excited as when he arrived and praised his staff and players. The Cardinals begin NCAA Tournament against Albany with their third No. 1 seeding in four trips.