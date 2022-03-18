Hoiberg’s plans for Cornhuskers no longer include Doc Sadler

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced he eliminated the position of special assistant to the head coach and that Doc Sadler would leave the program. The folksy Sadler had grown into a beloved figure among fans during his six-year run as head coach from 2006-12. He returned when Hoiberg was hired three years ago, spending the first two years as an assistant and this season as special assistant with no on-court coaching duties. The announcement came a day after Hoiberg announced the departure of chief recruiter Matt Abdelmassih. The moves are part of a restructuring following three straight 20-loss seasons.