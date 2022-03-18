Skip to Content
Hawks’ Collins out indefinitely with foot, finger injuries

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is out indefinitely after tests revealed a plantar fascia tear in his right foot. The Hawks say tests conducted Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, also confirmed a right finger sprain. Collins was given an anti-inflammatory shot in his finger and was fitted with custom splints he will wear the remainder of the season. Collins’ status will be updated in 10 to 14 days following a series of non-surgical procedures on his foot. Collins will miss his fourth consecutive game on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

