FGCU beats Virginia Tech 84-81 despite 42 points by Kitley

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Karli Seay made a 3-pointer from the corner with 26 seconds remaining, and 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast ousted fifth-seeded Virginia Tech 84-81 despite a career-high 42 points by Elizabeth Kitley. Kierstan Bell scored 22 points for FGCU, which was ranked in the AP Top 25 this week but received a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles showed exactly how dangerous they can be, overcoming a huge matchup problem against the 6-foot-6 Kitley. Bell scored inside with just over a minute remaining to put the Eagles up 76-74. After a miss by Kitley, Seay connected from beyond the arc to make it a five-point game.