Cavs top Nuggets 119-116 in OT, end Denver’s road win streak

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lauri Markkanen made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29 seconds left in overtime and scored a season-high 31 points, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 119-116 victory over Denver that snapped the Nuggets’ franchise-record road winning streak at seven. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic scored in the paint to cut Cleveland’s lead to 117-116 with 25 seconds remaining, but rookie Evan Mobley dunked over Aaron Gordon to restore the Cavaliers’ three-point advantage. Bones Hyland missed a 3-pointer as time expired. Mobley scored nine of his 27 points in OT. All-Star Darius Garland had 25 points and 14 assists. Jokic had 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Denver lost on the road for the first time since Feb. 11 at Boston.