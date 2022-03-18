Berardi reaches 100 Serie A goals as Sassuolo beats Spezia

ROME (AP) — Domenico Berardi scored twice and achieved his 100th goal in Serie A as Sassuolo beat Spezia 4-1 to keep alive its chances of securing a Europa League spot. Sassuolo moved up to ninth place and just five points from the Europa League spots amid a six-match unbeaten run. Berardi converted a penalty early on then restored Sassuolo’s advantage after the break with a precise finish through traffic. Manolo Portanova scored in the first half for relegation-threatened Genoa in a 1-0 win over Torino. It was Genoa’s first win since September.