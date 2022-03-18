Balanced, hot shooting Miami women beat South Florida 78-66

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Karla Erjavec scored 14 points to lead a balanced Miami offense to a 78-66 win over South Florida in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament. The No. 8 seeded Hurricanes (21-12) shot 54% and all 10 players who played more than a minute scored to help Miami win its ninth game out of the last 11. The Hurricanes scored 24 points in the first quarter and led by as much as 19 before halftime. Ninth-seeded South Florida (24-9) kept hanging around, twice cutting the deficit to nine in the second half. But they couldn’t get any closer. Elena Tsineke led South Florida with 21 points and Elisa Pinzan added 19 points for the Bulls.