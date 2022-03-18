Alexander-Arnold to miss ‘weeks’ with hamstring injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to miss at least two weeks because of a hamstring injury. The injury rules Alexander-Arnold out of the England squad for upcoming friendlies and raises doubts about his availability for Liverpool’s visit to Manchester City on April 10. City leads Liverpool by one point in the Premier League standings. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discussed the defender’s status during a press conference ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal match at Nottingham Forest.