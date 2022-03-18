6N: Alun Wyn Jones lauds family ties before 150th Wales cap

By FOSTER NIUMATA

Associated Press

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones has lauded the bonds between rugby, family and community on the eve of becoming the first player in international rugby to appear 150 times for their country. Jones returns from double shoulder surgery to feature for Wales for the first time in 20 weeks when they face Italy on Saturday in Cardiff in the last round of the Six Nations. The match will mark his 150th Wales cap, and world record-extending 162nd cap, including 12 for the British and Irish Lions. He will walk out of the players’ tunnel at Principality Stadium with his two young daughters, giving the occasion extra significance for 36-year-old Jones.