Top seed Stanford begins title defense against Montana State

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When the bracket came out, Montana State coach Tricia Binford told her players they were absolutely considered underdogs and she felt like one, too.On the opposite bench Friday night for the 16th-seeded Bobcats will be defending national champion Stanford and Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer, the winningest women’s basketball coach of all time.In Friday’s first game on The Farm, No. 8 Kansas is back in the bracket for the first time since 2013 and will take on ninth-seeded Georgia Tech. It’s the first matchup between the schools after both earned at-large berths.