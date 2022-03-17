TIPPING OFF: Always-dangerous Ramblers set sights on Ohio St

By The Associated Press

Loyola-Chicago plays Ohio State in one of the top matchups on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament. The 10th-seeded Ramblers have proved they can win this time of year. They reached the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 last year. And yes, the Ramblers have their superfan in Pittsburgh to watch them. At 102 years old, team chaplain Sister Jean traveled with the team. The seventh-seeded Buckeyes are not trending in a good direction with losses in four of their last five. The Davidson-Michigan State game gives ex-Spartan Foster Loyer a chance to reconnect with old friends. Loyer is Davidson’s leading scorer. South Region top seed Arizona opens against Wright State but maybe without the injured Kerr Kriisa.