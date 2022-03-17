Spain again with 3 teams in Champions League quarterfinals

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Pau Torres’ close-range shot had barely crossed the goal line when Villarreal coach Unai Emery started to celebrate by sprinting in a circle by the bench. The 85th-minute goal against Juventus in Turin gave the visitors a two-goal lead and practically sealed Villarreal’s spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It was the first time Emery made it past the last 16 in the top European competition and it secured three Spanish clubs in the quarterfinals for the first time after three lean seasons in the country which holds a record 18 European titles between Real Madrid and Barcelona.