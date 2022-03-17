Reyna, Pefok, Horvath back for US qualifiers, Dest gets hurt

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Reyna, Jordan Pefok and Ethan Horvath are back for the United States’ final World Cup qualifiers but Sergiño Dest appears likely to miss the three games. A short time before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announced his 27-man roster, Dest grabbed his left hamstring and limped off in the 56th minute of Barcelona’s Europa League match at Galatasaray. George Bello, Joe Scally, Shaq Moore or Sam Vines are possible outside back replacements. Aaron Long returns for the first time in a year after recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, and Erik Palmer-Brown could make his first appearance in four years,