Method to their madness as fans bet on college hoops tourney

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Thursday is one the best days of the year for college basketball fans as the annual March Madness championship tournament tips off, and 45 million Americans are expected to bet on it this year. Among them is John Raymond of Wilmington, Delaware, who traveled to the Borgata casino in Atlantic City to bet on Gonzaga to win it all, defeating Arizona in the championship game. His friend Mike Cassidy is backing Notre Dame; he has a leprechaun tattoo, and Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day. Tom Gable, head of Borgata’s sports book, says this year feels like a return to normal as COVID restrictions have eased.