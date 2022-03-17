Grade A’s: Langeliers, young newcomers hit Oakland camp

By THERESA SMITH

Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — All fans need to know about Shea Langeliers’ powerful arm is that he gains more satisfaction from throwing out baserunners than hitting long balls. Langeliers is among four touted prospects obtained by the Oakland Athletics from the Atlanta Braves this week in exchange for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson. The catcher went through his first workout with Oakland as the rebuilding A’s welcome a string of young newcomers acquired in recent trades.