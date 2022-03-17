Skip to Content
Carolina routs Marquette 95-63 in Davis’ NCAA coaching debut

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Brady Manek scored 28 points, Caleb Love had 21 of his 23 points before halftime and North Carolina routed Marquette 95-63 in coach Hubert Davis’ NCAA Tournament debut. The Tar Heels led by 28 before the break a year after sending coach Roy Williams into retirement with his only opening-round loss in 30 NCAA appearances. Carolina will play defending champion Baylor on Saturday. Shaka Smart’s return to Texas was a dud a year after he took the Marquette job amid questions about his future as coach of the Texas Longhorns.

