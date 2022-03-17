Bauer leave extended through April 16 by MLB, players’ union

NEW YORK (AP) — Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the start of the season after his administrative leave was extended through April 16 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association. He was placed on seven days’ paid leave last July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier last year. Los Angeles prosecutors last month decided not to charge Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing the San Diego woman he met through social media.