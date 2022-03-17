Skip to Content
Arkansas hangs on for 75-71 win over 13th-seeded Vermont

By JOHN WAWROW
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 21 points, JD Notae scored all 17 of his points in the secod half, and No. 4 seed Arkansas hung on for a 75-71 victory over 13th-seeded Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Jaylin Williams scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks, who a year ago reached the Elite Eight before losing to eventual champion Baylor. Arkansas advances to face the West Region’s No. 12 seed New Mexico State, which knocked off Connecticut. Two-time America East player of the year Ryan Davis and Ben Shungu scored 20 points each for the Catamounts.  

