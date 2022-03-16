Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:09 am

White Sox finalize $5.5M, 2-year deal with Josh Harrison

KEYT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Josh Harrison has finalized a $5.5 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox. Harrison has a $4 million salary this year, and the White Sox have a $5.5 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout. The option price can escalate by up to $500,000 based on plate appearances this year: $125,000 each for 400, 450, 500 and 550. Harrison has played second base, third base, shortstop and all outfield positions over 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, Washington, Detroit and Oakland. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content