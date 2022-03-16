Skip to Content
West Ham defender Zouma to be prosecuted for animal abuse

LONDON (AP) — West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is being prosecuted by an animal charity for kicking and slapping his cat in abuse caught on video. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took Zouma’s two pet cats into care after footage of the abuse surfaced on social media last month. The RSPCA says it has started the process of bringing a prosecution against Zouma and his brother following an investigation. West Ham fined Zouma two weeks’ salary when the incident came to light but manager David Moyes has continued to pick the defender when fit.

