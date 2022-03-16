Saints, safety Marcus Maye, agree on 3-year free-agent deal

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints say former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye has agreed on a three-year, free-agent contract with New Orleans. The move was announced by the club shortly after the NFL’s 2022 free agency period began on Wednesday and addresses a void created when five-year veteran safety Marcus Williams chose to leave New Orleans for Baltimore. The 29-year-old Maye was a second-round pick by the Jets in 2017. He has six career interceptions, 3 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles and one recovery. Maye played in just six games last season because of a torn right Achilles.