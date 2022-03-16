Mike Carey retires as West Virginia women’s basketball coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Mike Carey has retired after 21 seasons as women’s basketball coach at West Virginia. Carey guided the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournaments. He is the program’s all-time winningest coach. Carey says he looks forward to spending time with his family, including five grandchildren. West Virginia went 15-15 in Carey’s final season. Prior to joining West Virginia, Carey spent 13 seasons as the men’s coach at Division II Salem. When he was hired at WVU in 2001, Carey took over a program that had averaged just eight wins over each of the previous four seasons. Athletic director Shane Lyons says he will start an immediate search for Carey’s successor.