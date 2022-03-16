Skip to Content
March Madness: Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis rises to stardom

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis drives to the basket with the same ferocity he used to show while escaping the pocket and running over defenders as a high school quarterback. Davis has emerged as one of college basketball’s biggest surprises this season. He is the Big Ten player of the year and a likely NBA lottery pick. The 6-foot-5 sophomore believes his football experience made him a better basketball player. The Badgers are seeded third in the NCAA Midwest Region and play Friday against Colgate in Milwaukee.

