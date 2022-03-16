Kilde seals World Cup downhill title; Kriechmayr wins race

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has edged Olympic champion Beat Feuz in their tight duel to win the World Cup season-long downhill title. Kilde’s fourth place in the World Cup Finals downhill at Courchevel in France proved enough to maintain his narrow points lead. Feuz finished third in the race won by Vincent Kriechmayr. He was 0.34 seconds faster than Marco Odermatt who mathematically sealed his first overall World Cup title. Odermatt was already sure this week to win the giant crystal globe trophy that is the sport’s biggest prize. Kilde added the downhill title to the super-G trophy he already secured.