Howard beats UIW 55-51 in first women’s First Four game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Brooklynn Fort-Davis had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Krislyn Marsh added 14 points and 17 rebounds and Howard beat fellow No. 16 seed Incarnate Word 55-51 in the first women’s First Four game. Howard (21-9), in its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001, advances to play overall No. 1 seed South Carolina (29-2) in the Greensboro Region. Fort-Davis ended Howard’s three-minute scoreless stretch with a shot under the basket for a 49-46 lead with 1:20 remaining. She added a basket at 43 seconds and a free throw with 35.8 left for a four-point lead. Destiny Howell finishing with 11 points for Howard. Tiana Gardner scored 16 points for Incarnate Word.

