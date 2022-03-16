Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

By DAIMON EKLUND

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of six and 12 of 14. Gourde, who played six seasons for Tampa Bay before being selected by Seattle in the expansion draft, also took over the Kraken team lead with 36 points. Phillip Grubauer made 35 saves.