Embiid has 35 points, 17 rebounds as 76ers beat Cavs 118-114

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid had 35 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden scored 21 points and added 11 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers edged the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-114. Embiid was a game-time decision with a sore back but showed no signs of the injury on his 28th birthday. The All-Star center and MVP candidate shot 13 of 19 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and was 8 of 10 from the foul line while adding five assists in 35 minutes. Darius Garland had 22 points and seven assists for the Cavaliers. All-Star center Jarrett Allen missed his fifth consecutive game with a broken left finger.