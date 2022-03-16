Dortmund beats Mainz 1-0 to cut Bayern’s lead to 4 points

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Axel Witsel has scored late to give Borussia Dortmund a bad-tempered 1-0 win at Mainz in their postponed game Wednesday to cut the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to four points. American forward Gio Reyna was the first of the visiting team’s players to make the most of a free kick opportunity as he floated the ball to the far post for Witsel to score in the 87th minute. Reyna had come on as a substitute in the 69th. The teams were originally down to play on March 6 but the game was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at Mainz.